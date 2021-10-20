Ship carrying 9 capsizes in waters northeast of Dokdo

The photo shows an aerial view of the Dokdo islets. (Foreign Ministry)

DONGHAE -- A ship carring nine crewmen capsized in waters off the country's easternmost islets of Dokdo Wednesday, the Coast Guard said.



The Coast Guard has been informed by Japanese authorities that the 72-ton vessel capsized at 2:24 p.m. in waters 168 kilometers northeast of Dokdo.



The Donghae regional office of the Coast Guard dispatched a pair of patrol ships and a helicopter to conduct a search, according to officials.



The exact damage from the sinking was not immediately known. (Yonhap)