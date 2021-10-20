 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Seoul stocks retreat on institutional selling

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 20, 2021 - 16:26       Updated : Oct 20, 2021 - 16:26

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
South Korean stocks retreated Wednesday, led by strong institutional sell-offs. The Korean won rose against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) fell 15.91 points, or 0.53 percent, to close at 3,013.13 points.

Trading volume was moderate at about 668 million shares worth some 11 trillion won ($9.4 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 521 to 337.

Institutions sold a net 208 billion won, while retail investors bought 284 billion won. Foreigners offloaded a net 73 billion won.

The key stock index got off to a solid start on overnight gains on Wall Street but turned to losses amid institutional selling.

Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite added 0.71 percent to 15,129 points on hopes of strong corporate earnings, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.56 percent to 35,457 points.

"Investors' expectations about the stock performance seem to have come under adjustment, (leading to the institutional sell-offs)," said Bookook Securities analyst Lee Won.

South Korea's new virus cases stayed below 2,000 for the 12th consecutive day Wednesday amid the rising rate of vaccinations.

As of Wednesday, 66.7 percent of the 52 million population was fully vaccinated, and 78.9 percent had received a first shot.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics shed 0.42 percent to 70,300 won, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 0.2 percent to 97,900 won.

Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor and electric car battery maker Samsung SDI closed unchanged at 209,000 won and 727,000 won, respectively. Internet portal operator Naver also closed flat at 407,500 won.

The local currency closed at 1,174.2 won against the US dollar, up 4.5 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114