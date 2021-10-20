 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

K Shipbuilding to join forces with Norwegian firm for smart ships

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 20, 2021 - 16:20       Updated : Oct 20, 2021 - 16:20

Koh Tae-hyun (4th from L), chief technology officer of K Shipbuilding Co., and Ivar Vebostad (5th from L), head of the South Korean branch of Kongsberg Digital AS, pose for a picture, holding business agreements on Monday, along with other officials from the two companies, in this photo provided by K Shipbuilding the next day. (Yonhap)
Koh Tae-hyun (4th from L), chief technology officer of K Shipbuilding Co., and Ivar Vebostad (5th from L), head of the South Korean branch of Kongsberg Digital AS, pose for a picture, holding business agreements on Monday, along with other officials from the two companies, in this photo provided by K Shipbuilding the next day. (Yonhap)
Midsized shipyard K Shipbuilding Co., formerly known as STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co., said Wednesday it has signed a preliminary deal with Kongsberg Digital AS to cooperate on digital technologies for smart ships.

Under the deal with the Norwegian company that has technologies for autonomous ships, K Shipbuilding will narrow the technology gap with large shipbuilders in the area of smart ships, the company said.

K Shipbuilding also showed its autonomous navigation system called K-ADIS or K Shipbuilding Advanced Intelligent Solution at the ceremony for the deal.

STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co.'s creditors led by the state-run Korea Development Bank finalized the sale of the shipbuilder to a local consortium comprising local private equity fund KH Investment and United Asset Management Co., South Korea's biggest bad debt clearer in July.

After the conclusion of the deal, the shipbuilder was renamed K Shipbuilding. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114