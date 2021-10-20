Gmarket promotes Korean products with Mega G sales event

A screenshot of Gmarket’s global shop (Gmarket)
With the Netflix hit “Squid Game” spurring interest in all things Korean, e-commerce giant Gmarket said it is offering discounts on various South Korean products for international consumers next month.
The platform’s annual Mega G sales event will take place Nov. 1-12, as part of its year-end promotion Big Smile Day.
A record-breaking number of Korean brands will participate in the discount event this year, the company said.
Gmarket’s global shop is also becoming a hub for K-content, the company said. It offers various scripted and unscripted videos on its “Inssa Oppa” YouTube channel featuring K-pop idols. One episode with two members of the band Monsta X garnered more than 2 million views, it said.
The e-commerce site serves customers from some 80 countries around the globe. The site is in two languages, English and Chinese, and accepts various payment options including foreign credit cards, PayPal and Alipay.
By using the site’s combined packaging and delivery service, customers can choose to have products from different sellers delivered together.
Products are delivered via express mail. The company is expanding its delivery networks in China with its recent partnership with SF Express, one of the largest delivery service providers in China.
By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com
)