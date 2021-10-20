BTS fans, environmental group build forest along Han River in honor of BTS member V

This photo of Forest V No. 1, created in the Han River Park, on Tuesday, is provided by the Korean Federation for Environmental Movement. (Korean Federation for Environmental Movement)

A group of some 170 fans of BTS member V, together with an environmental group, on Wednesday dedicated a grove they built alongside Seoul's Han River to the K-pop star.



The Korean Federation for Environmental Movement said the grove of four zelkova and some 1,200 bridal-wreath trees, named Forest V No. 1, was formed on the Han River Park near the southern end of Jamsil Bridge a day earlier in a joint project to honor V, or Kim Tae-hyung.



It is the latest urban forest-building collaboration between the group and K-pop fans. Two plots of small forests were created in the Han River Park, in 2019 and 2020, respectively, in celebration of the birthday of BTS leader RM.



The latest environmental campaign launched under the name of V was inspired by the star's favorite color green and has its emphasis on sending out eco-friendly messages for the fight against climate change, the recovery of the Han River's ecosystem and improving biodiversity, the group said. (Yonhap)