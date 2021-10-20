Army hosts military logistics forum with Southeast Asian countries

The South Korean Air Force's acrobatic flight team, the Black Eagles, performs to mark the opening of the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2021 at Seoul Air Base, south of Seoul, on Monday. The annual expo runs till Saturday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's Army on Wednesday hosted a forum on military logistics cooperation with Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and other countries, the armed service said, in an effort to help support Seoul's policy toward Southeast Asia.



The Korea-ASEAN+India Forum on Logistics took place on the margins of a biennial defense exhibition at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, south of Seoul.



The forum brought together six partner countries of Seoul's signature New Southern Policy, as well as Australia and the Maldives. The policy is aimed at deepening diplomatic and economic ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and India.



"The forum was arranged to strengthen the bond with officials from partner countries of the New Southern Policy and establish a cooperation mechanism in logistics areas to respond to various threats at home and abroad," the Army said in a statement.



The Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2021 began its five-day run Tuesday. (Yonhap)