 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Army hosts military logistics forum with Southeast Asian countries

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 20, 2021 - 11:35       Updated : Oct 20, 2021 - 11:35
The South Korean Air Force's acrobatic flight team, the Black Eagles, performs to mark the opening of the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2021 at Seoul Air Base, south of Seoul, on Monday. The annual expo runs till Saturday. (Yonhap)
The South Korean Air Force's acrobatic flight team, the Black Eagles, performs to mark the opening of the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2021 at Seoul Air Base, south of Seoul, on Monday. The annual expo runs till Saturday. (Yonhap)
South Korea's Army on Wednesday hosted a forum on military logistics cooperation with Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and other countries, the armed service said, in an effort to help support Seoul's policy toward Southeast Asia.

The Korea-ASEAN+India Forum on Logistics took place on the margins of a biennial defense exhibition at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, south of Seoul.

The forum brought together six partner countries of Seoul's signature New Southern Policy, as well as Australia and the Maldives. The policy is aimed at deepening diplomatic and economic ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and India.

"The forum was arranged to strengthen the bond with officials from partner countries of the New Southern Policy and establish a cooperation mechanism in logistics areas to respond to various threats at home and abroad," the Army said in a statement.

The Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2021 began its five-day run Tuesday. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114