[Feature] Is a year-end spending spree on the horizon?

A woman shops at a store in Seoul. (Yonhap)

For a year and a half, South Korea’s tourism, cosmetics and liquor businesses endured the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, hope is on the horizon.



As early as next month, the country shifts to “living with COVID-19” mode. Accordingly, many of the virus containment measures that restricted gatherings and human contact are set to be eased.



“I literally can feel the eagerness of people to have a party and enjoy the things that have been taken away from their lives under the pandemic. I think pent-up demand is real and it will explode, once unleashed,” said Lee Jun-young, a 39-year-old construction engineer in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.



He said the air tickets and hotel stays now being offered at competitive prices by major e-commerce players were very tempting.



On the e-commerce front, leisure travel is in the spotlight. Early this month, for the first time since the pandemic began, Tmon offered package tour vouchers via live broadcast. It sold more than 100 vouchers within a day, with prices ranging from 800,000 won to 900,000 won ($680-$760).



Sales of plane tickets at online marketplace Gmarket and its affiliate Auction recorded nearly 70 percent year-on-year growth in September, the operator of the two sites said. Most were outbound plane tickets for departures in December and January.



The government is also set to resume its spending stimulus program, and will distribute discount coupons to promote a recovery in private consumption.



The coupons, suspended in mid-August due to a resurgence of coronavirus cases, can be used at movie theaters, sports facilities, hotels and other establishments.





Travelers heading to Guam line up for check-in at Incheon International Airport early Tuesday. (Yonhap)