Nam Woo-hyun looking forward to starting heyday

Nam Woo-hyun performs his new song “Calm and Passion,” during an online press conference Tuesday. (Woollim Entertainment)



As an early cold snap gripped South Korea, with record-low temperatures for mid-October, Nam Woo-hyun of boy band Infinite welcomed the cool weather. The singer dropped his fourth EP, “With,” Tuesday evening nearly two years after his previous work.



The six-song package talks about thanking the fans who waited so long for the artist’s music. As the title suggests, it is about being together with someone or doing something together, the singer said Tuesday during an online press conference.



The COVID-19 pandemic closed off opportunities to meet fans in person, he added, but he aims to walk together with fans and make more memories to cherish.



Unsurprisingly, the wunderkind showed once again that his musical tastes had broadened. He proved to fans and all those who’d waited that he could have various sounds tailored to him and that his music was worth listening to.







Musician Nam Woo-hyun poses during an online press conference Tuesday. (Woollim Entertainment)



Leading the album is “Calm and Passion,” which the artist described as “music with an ethereal ambiance blended with R&B pop, along with strong bass sounds and sentimental beats.” He went on to say that he’d tried to talk about being cool and holding back his deep thoughts and intense feelings of affection.



The singer-songwriter listed himself as a composer for the main track and also wrote the lyrics to “Alone.” He also said he’d participated in coming up with both the melody and the lyrics for “A Song for You.”



Speaking about the songwriting process, he said he’d questioned himself.



“Nam Woo-hyun as a person is really chill. Especially when I meet my friends, I’m just an ordinary friend anyone would have beside them. But when it comes to music, that’s a different story. As a person who makes music and goes onstage, I relentlessly think about how I could do better and show better,” the singer said.







(Woollim Entertainment)