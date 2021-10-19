[Today’s K-pop] Infinite’s Nam Woohyun seeks to outshine former self

(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)



Nam Woohyun of Infinite held an online showcase to present his fourth solo EP “With” Tuesday.



It has been almost 2 1/2 years since he left to serve his military duty as a social service agent.



“I might be slightly nervous since it’s been a while but I’ve put a lot of effort in this album,” said the singer. For the last three weeks, he had trouble sleeping, he confided, thinking and worrying too much. Even though he did not completely stop dancing, he was frustrated on the first day of learning new choreography.



But the result is an album that maximizes his color, his strength. He described himself as a solo musician more calm and methodical while he as a member of Infinite is known for his range of vocal capabilities.



“Through this album, I might be able to go beyond,” he said.



“Isn’t it time for me as a solo singer to reach my prime?” he added.



Ateez to hold online concert on Nov. 14





(Credit: KQ Entertainment)



Ateez announced that it will host a digital concert on Nov. 14, in time for the upcoming anniversary of its official fandom Atiny.



A poster bearing the title of the show -- “Ateez XR Show [Fever: eXtended edition]” -- as well as the date and time, featured a “Cromer,” an hourglass which plays a key role in the band’s narrative. It is a tool that delivers message through dreams and also serves as a portal through which it can move between dimensions. Inside the “Cromer” is a tree, a recurring object in its three-part “Fever” album series.



The concert will make use of extended reality technology and intertwine the performances and videos, for more dramatic storytelling, said the management company.



The eight-member band rolled out seventh EP “Zero: Fever Part 3” last month and the EP landed atop iTunes top albums chart in 43 regions and worldwide iTunes albums chart. It also entered Billboard 200 at No. 42, a first entry for the group.



Blackpink’s dance video tops 200m views





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Blackpink’s dance video for “Lovesick Girls” amassed over 200 million views on YouTube, announced label YG Entertainment on Tuesday.



The video of title track from the band’s first studio album “The Album” was uploaded about one year ago, and is the eighth choreography video that reached the milestone. The quartet has a total of 32 videos with more than 100 million views on the platform.



“Lovesick Girls” debuted as No. 59 on Billboard Hot 100 and the LP topped iTunes albums chart in 57 regions. The LP was the first million selling album by a K-pop female group, with over 1.3 million copies sold.



Meanwhile, the music video for “Lovesick Girls” is closing in on 500 million views.



BTS’ Suga drops “My Universe” remix





(Credit: Big Hit Music)