IB Korea launches agave wine-based cocktail

(IB Korea)
Beer importer The IB Korea said it has begun local sales of an agave wine-based cocktail named Uptown Margarita, a brand of Texas-based distillery and winery Southern Champion.
After the 1.5-liter Uptown Margarita showed strong sales, The IB Korea imported the 750-milliliter Uptown Margarita and 750-ml Uptown Pina Colada as well, and plans to begin sales of mini cocktails named BuzzBalls next month.
The Uptown Wine Cocktails are currently sold at E-mart, GS25, Lotte Big Market and Mega Mart.
The IB Korea, which imports Cisk and Farsons beers from Malta, also plans to sell four types of wine from Maltese winery Delicata in December.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com
)