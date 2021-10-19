 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

N. Korea tests missile amid South’s efforts to resume talks

By Choi Si-young
Published : Oct 19, 2021 - 17:03       Updated : Oct 19, 2021 - 17:09
North Korea tests a hypersonic missile on Sept. 28, 2021. (KCNA-Yonhap)
North Korea tests a hypersonic missile on Sept. 28, 2021. (KCNA-Yonhap)
North Korea test-fired what appeared to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile into the East Sea, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday, amid ongoing efforts to bring Pyongyang back to nuclear talks.

“We’re closely monitoring the situation and maintaining our readiness,” the JCS said, adding that South Korean and US intelligence were analyzing the suspected SLBM, which the military said was fired from Sinpo. North Korea runs a major shipyard to build submarines at the port city along the east coast.

Pyongyang, which tested the Pukguksong-3 series in October 2019 from a submerged barge, revealed the latest 5 series in January, though the regime has never openly carried out a full SLBM test using a submarine.

Experts said the launch, which marks the eighth weapons test this year, was a follow-up on the regime’s promise to improve its weapons. The launch had less to do with projecting strength in the face of a three-way gathering of nuclear envoys from South Korea, the US and Japan this week, they added.

“This kind of test takes months, not days, to prepare in advance. This is Kim following through on his promise at the January party congress that he would reveal better weapons,” Shin Jong-woo, a senior analyst at the Korea Defense and Security Forum, said, referring to leader Kim Jong-un.

It is clear that Kim intends to go his way until his demands are met on the engagement front, Shin added.

Kim, who said Seoul and Washington were not the “enemy,” insists that the two allies meet his conditions for dialogue. They mainly involve granting Pyongyang sanctions relief and allowing the regime to run its weapons tests, which it says are part of self-defense and not a provocation.

Cheong Seong-chang, director of the Center for North Korean Studies at the Sejong Institute, said North Korea needs to test its SLBM lineup to make it fully operational. North Korea would carry on with its weapons tests until February next year, when China holds its Winter Olympics, according to Cheong.

“That’s when Kim Jong-un would most likely return to offering half-hearted peace overtures to the outside world on the sidelines of an Olympic games. Because Kim knows how to work the event to his advantage,” Cheong said, referring to the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, when speculation over a thaw in inter-Korean ties ran high.

Cheong added that the Moon Jae-in administration’s North Korea policy, where signing an end-of-war declaration to succeed the 1950-53 Korean War armistice has taken center stage, would not help efforts to make North Korea give up its nuclear weapons.

North Korea has said South Korea should honor peace deals first before signing the declaration, referring to agreements the two Koreas reached at a string of inter-Korean summits in 2018 that the two neighbors would stop all hostilities.

The Moon government should listen to that instead of pushing through a proposal it believes alone will mend ties. President Moon describes the end of war declaration as the stepping stone to denuclearization and a long-term inter-Korean detente.

The South Korean government convened a National Security Council meeting shortly after the launch and expressed deep regret over North Korea’s missile test, urging the regime to return to dialogue.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114