Business

Samsung SDS rolls out smart shipping platform for exporters

By Hong Yoo
Published : Oct 19, 2021 - 15:54       Updated : Oct 19, 2021 - 16:03
Samsung SDS started the Cello Square 4.0 service on Tuesday to help small and medium-sized enterprises in South Korea enter overseas markets. (Samsung SDS)
Samsung SDS, an IT solution provider affiliated with Samsung Group, has rolled out a one-stop freight shipping solution for local exporters.

Dubbed Cello Square 4.0, the platform is designed to provide a one-stop solution for freight shipping to small and medium-sized companies that experience difficulty keeping up with complex export and import procedures, as well as to track the cargo’s delivery status.

Utilizing the latest digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, the internet of things and blockchain, Cello Square 4.0 is able to analyze the type of cargo and suggest the optimal logistics solution.

Users can check the bills for full-container loads, less-than-container loads and air freight, and make reservations. It also includes a series called “Ocean Transportation Service to Amazon Warehouse,” which is tailored for those that have to ship their goods to overseas Amazon distribution centers.

Once shipping begins, Cello Square provides export companies with a real-time cargo tracking service. When the cargo arrives at its destination, it automatically settles the bills and suggests future plans for cost reduction along with a data analysis report.

Cello Square also provides specialized services to monitor in real time the delivery status of expensive goods or products sensitive to temperature, humidity and shock.

By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
