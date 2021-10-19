 Back To Top
National

NSC expresses 'deep regret' over N. Korea ballistic missile launch

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 19, 2021 - 14:07       Updated : Oct 19, 2021 - 14:07

A view of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul (Yonhap)
A view of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul (Yonhap)
The National Security Council expressed "deep regret" Tuesday over North Korea's launch of a short-range ballistic missile and urged Pyongyang to return to dialogue.

The council met shortly after the North fired the missile toward the East Sea, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

"The council members expressed deep regret that North Korea's launch occurred while active consultations are under way with the United States, China, Japan, Russia and other major countries to advance the Korean Peninsula peace process," it said in a press release.

"The members urged North Korea to swiftly come forward for dialogue," it said.

North Korea has conducted a series of weapons tests recently, including launching a hypersonic missile last month. (Yonhap)

