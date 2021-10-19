 Back To Top
National

First snow of the season falls on Mount Seorak

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 19, 2021 - 14:00       Updated : Oct 19, 2021 - 14:00

The season's first snow falls around Jungcheong Shelter on Mount Seorak in the northeast of the country on Tuesday, in this photo released by the Seoraksan National Park Office. (Yonhap)
The season's first snow falls around Jungcheong Shelter on Mount Seorak in the northeast of the country on Tuesday, in this photo released by the Seoraksan National Park Office. (Yonhap)
The first snow of the season fell on a portion of Mount Seorak in the northeast of the country Tuesday, 15 days earlier than last year, park authorities said.

Flakes began falling at about 10 a.m. around Jungcheong Shelter, 1,676 meters above sea level, according to the Seoraksan National Park Office.

The temperature was 0.4 C and the wind speed was 0.6 meters per second at that time. Snowfall was too light to accumulate, officials said.

The season's first snow event occurred 15 days earlier than last year's Nov. 3 and one day later than 2019's Oct. 18.

The nation was hit by an unseasonable cold snap over the weekend, with many parts of the country experiencing record low temperatures for mid-October on Sunday and Monday morning.

The weather began to warm up Monday afternoon as the cold front weakened and warm southerly winds prevailed. (Yonhap)

