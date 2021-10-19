 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

No notice from N. Korea on its missile launch despite daily liaison call: Seoul ministry

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 19, 2021 - 13:55       Updated : Oct 19, 2021 - 13:55

This file photo, shows a missile launch. (North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency)
This file photo, shows a missile launch. (North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency)
South and North Korea held their regular phone call via the liaison hotline Tuesday morning, but Pyongyang gave no prior notice of its latest missile launch, an official at Seoul's unification ministry said.

In its latest show of force, the North fired a ballistic missile into the East Sea from near Sinpo, where it is known to be developing a new submarine capable of launching ballistic missiles, according to South Korea's military.

"The liaison call occurred as normal this morning. (North Korea) made no mention related to today's situation," the official said on the customary condition of anonymity.

The two Koreas hold regular daily phone calls via the liaison office at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Tuesday's morning phone call was made just about an hour before the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the North's projectile launch.

Asked to comment on the missile launch, the official was cautious, only saying the unification ministry, which handles inter-Korean relations, will first wait for the military's analysis.

"Our government's basic stance is that inter-Korean dialogue and cooperation is the best way to achieve agreements made between South and North Korea, including the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, establishment of lasting peace and progress on inter-Korean relations," the official said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114