Military reports 8 additional coronavirus cases

Eight Army soldiers have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total caseload reported among the military population to 1,973, the defense ministry said Tuesday.



Six trainees at a boot camp in Yeoncheon, 62 kilometers north of Seoul, were found to have contracted the virus while in quarantine following the coronavirus outbreak in their unit. They were not fully vaccinated.



An Army officer based in Yangju, north of Seoul, and an enlisted soldier stationed in Paju, 30 km north of the capital, tested positive as well, despite being fully vaccinated.



The military has reported 290 breakthrough cases so far.



Of the cumulative cases in the military, 1,875, or 95 percent, have been fully cured, with 98 still under treatment. (Yonhap)