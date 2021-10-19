Rapper NO:EL arrested over allegedly assaulting police officer, refusing breathalyzer

Police said Tuesday they have referred rapper NO:EL to the prosecution after arresting him on charges of driving without a license, refusing a breathalyzer test and headbutting a police officer.The incident took place on the night of Sept. 18 when the 21-year-old rapper, whose real name is Chang Yong-jun, caused a fender bender while driving his Mercedes in southern Seoul. His driver's license was revoked at the time.Police sent to the scene asked Chang to take a breathalyzer test, but he refused and headbutted the police officer, according to investigators.Last week, he was arrested as a court issued a warrant for his arrest.The law, revised in 2018 to strengthen punishment for DUI offenses, mandates imprisonment of two to five years or a fine of 10 million won (US$8,450) to 20 million won for those who are caught drunk driving or refuse to take a breathalyzer test twice or more.Chang was previously sentenced to 1 1/2 years in prison, suspended for two years, in 2020 for causing a car accident while driving under the influence of alcohol the previous year.Police said they also referred the passenger on charges of abetting Chang's unlicensed driving.NO:EL is the only son of three-term lawmaker Chang Je-won of the main opposition People Power Party. (Yonhap)