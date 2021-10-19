 Back To Top
National

2 minor natural quakes hit N. Korea's eastern region: KMA

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 19, 2021 - 09:14       Updated : Oct 19, 2021 - 09:14

This image, provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration, shows the epicenter of a 2.6 magnitude natural earthquake that hit North Korea's eastern region on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Two natural earthquakes hit eastern North Korea on Tuesday, South Korea's state weather agency said.

The first quake with a magnitude of 2.6 occurred about 4 kilometers southeast of Changjin, South Hamgyong Province, at 6:41 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The second quake of magnitude 2.8 was detected at 6:45 a.m., about 4 kilometers northeast of Changjin.

Both quakes occurred naturally and do not seem to have caused any damage, the KMA said.

They posted a maximum level 1 on the seismic intensity scale, which means that most people would not have felt them.

A 2.4 magnitude natural quake also hit North Korea's northeastern region 36 kilometers northeast of Kilju, North Hamgyong Province, Sunday night, according to the KMA. (Yonhap)

