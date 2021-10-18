 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

SK E&S funds W500b for US affiliate to invest in US energy firm

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 18, 2021 - 21:08       Updated : Oct 18, 2021 - 22:09
A logo of SK E&S
A logo of SK E&S
SK E&S Co., the natural gas provider under SK Group, said Monday it will invest some 500 billion won ($421 million) in its US affiliate, SK E&S Americas, to buy a stake in a US renewable energy firm.

In a regulatory filing, SK E&S said it will buy 505 billion won worth of shares in SK E&S Americas, in a bid to invest up to $400 million in Rev Renewable.

Rev Renewable is focused on the development and operation of energy storage, as well as renewable projects.

Rev Renewable, an affiliate of LS Power, houses the storage and renewable assets of its parent company, starting with 2.4 GW of operating storage, solar and wind assets.

SK E&S said it will also secure a strategic partnership with LS Power, established in 1990. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114