Slovak presidential advisor discusses collaboration with Sejong University

Slovak presidential advisor Norbert Kurilla (Sejong University)
Norbert Kurilla, advisor to the President of the Slovak Republic, discussed ways for future collaboration and exchange efforts with Seoul’s Sejong University during a recent visit to Korea.
Kurilla met with Sejong University’s dean of the Graduate School of Public Policy on October 8, the school said Monday.
As there are numerous Korean companies in Slovakia, the school said Kurilla expressed interest in expanding cooperation and networking between the two countries.
The Slovak presidential advisor also mentioned that his time at Sejong University and living in Korea had a great impact on him and it was the beginning of his career path focused on international affairs, according to the school.
Kurilla was an exchange student under Sejong University’s Asian studies program in 2002, studying various courses related to economics, society, culture and the Korean language.
Kurilla started working for the Slovak government in 2003 as a policy officer at the Ministry of Environment. Before taking the post of the advisor to Slovak President Zuzuna Caputova in May 2020, he served as the state secretary of the environment ministry for about four years from 2016.
According to the school, Sejong University’s Asian studies department will be expanded to include the new Master of Global Affairs program slated to be launched early next year for students to pursue international careers. The entire program will be conducted in English. The MGA program is accepting applications until October 25.
By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com
)