Kakao Bank, Dell heads discuss future finance platform

Kakao Bank CEO Yoon Ho-young (left) and Dell Technologies Founder and CEO Michael Dell (Kakao Bank)





Kakao Bank CEO Yoon Ho-young and Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Technology, discussed further cooperation between the two companies and ways to improve competitiveness in the midst of the digital transformation, officials in Seoul said Monday.



Dell provides server, network and data storage services to Korea’s largest internet-only bank.



The online meeting between the two was held last month to seek cooperation in cloud and big data solutions, Kakao said, without elaborating on why it was releasing the information three weeks after the event.



“It was a meaningful occasion to share the direction of future financial platforms and strengthen mutual partnerships,” Yoon said. “Kakao Bank will continue its financial innovation by expanding cooperation with the world’s top technology companies.”



