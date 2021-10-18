 Back To Top
Finance

Gas prices in S. Korea continue to rise on strong crude rally

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 18, 2021 - 16:16       Updated : Oct 18, 2021 - 16:16

This photo, taken Sunday, shows a gas price sign at a filling station in Seoul. (Yonhap)
This photo, taken Sunday, shows a gas price sign at a filling station in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Gas prices in South Korea have continued to rise as oil prices hit a seven-year high amid the global economic recovery, data showed Monday.

The average gasoline price nationwide stood at 1,724.7 won ($1.45) per liter Monday, marking the highest since December 2014, according to the data compiled by the state-run Korea National Oil Corp. (KNOC).

The gas price in Seoul topped the 1,800 won-level per liter in the day, the data showed.

Market watchers said the gas prices may climb further as global oil prices are on the rise due to revived demand amid the global recovery from the pandemic. The Korean currency's weakness against the US dollar also raised import bills of oil products.

Prices of Dubai crude, South Korea's benchmark, reached a near three-year high of $82.28 a barrel last week, up from an average of $72.63 in September.

"Oil prices could stay at higher levels for a while as the global economic recovery is expected to further boost demand, though any drastic surge would be unlikely," analyst Shim Soo-bin of Kiwoom Securities said.

There is a growing call for the government to lower fuel taxes to ease the burden of businesses and ordinary citizens.

In November 2018, the government decided to temporarily cut fuel taxes, when gas prices advanced to as high as 1,690.3 won. (Yonhap)

 

