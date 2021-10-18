 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Hana partners with Hyundai, Kia for connected car financial services

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Oct 18, 2021 - 15:30       Updated : Oct 18, 2021 - 15:31
Officials from Hyundai Motor, Finda and Hana Bank pose for a photo marking a new partnership among the firms.(Hana Bank)
Officials from Hyundai Motor, Finda and Hana Bank pose for a photo marking a new partnership among the firms.(Hana Bank)
South Korea’s Hana Bank on Monday said it has teamed up with the nation’s top automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia alongside fintech startup Finda to develop financial services and products tied to connected car technologies.

A connected car refers to a car equipped with internet access, usually a wireless local area network. This allows the car to share internet access and data with other devices inside and outside the vehicle.

Though details are currently in the works, Hana plans to jointly develop financial products for connected car users and search for new big data projects, with the new partners. The partnership will be further expanded to introduce new services to the financial market, Hana said.

Hyundai and Kia have been providing its connected car services to its customers through systems “Blue Link,” “Kia Connected Services” and “Genesis Connected Services.”

Hana’s fintech partner Finda operates an eponymous web portal that provides information about financial products -- ranging from personal and mortgage loans, investment instruments, credit cards to insurance products.

“The latest partnership enabled us to understand the future of the auto industry beyond its fundamental purpose of providing mobility,” Kim So-jung, deputy president of Hana’s digital retail team said.

“We will continue to make efforts to improve customer convenience by catering to their needs of providing a lifestyle platform which integrates banking and auto services with finance technology.”

Hana Bank reported a net profit of 1.25 trillion won ($1.05 billion) for the first half of the year, up 17.9 percent on-year.

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114