Air Force chief meets with US officials ahead of major defense exhibition



South Korean Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Park In-ho met with a delegation of senior US military and defense officials in Seoul on Monday to discuss bilateral cooperation ahead of a biennial defense exhibition later this week, his office said.



The talks with the US delegation, including Heidi H. Grant, director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, and DeAnna M. Burt, deputy commander of the Space Operations Command, came a day before the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2021 begins its five-day run at Seoul Air Base, just south of Seoul.



The two sides discussed ways to strengthen space security cooperation between South Korea's Air Force and the US Space Force through people-to-people exchanges, technological cooperation and the sharing of intelligence.



From Monday through Wednesday, Park plans to meet senior military and defense officials from 13 countries who are here to participate in the defense exhibition.



During the exhibition, some 440 defense and other companies from 28 countries are set to present their cutting-edge military products. The products include large hydrogen-fuel drones, virtual reality-based training systems and multipurpose unmanned vehicles.