 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Samsung’s used phone upcycling program wins global award

By Hong Yoo
Published : Oct 18, 2021 - 15:52       Updated : Oct 18, 2021 - 15:53
Samsung Electronics repurposed an old Galaxy S9 to control home lighting autonomously (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics repurposed an old Galaxy S9 to control home lighting autonomously (Samsung Electronics)
The used phone upcycling program of Samsung Electronics has been chosen as an exemplary case of responsible business management.

According to the mobile industry on Monday, the South Korean tech giant’s “Galaxy Upcycling at Home” program received the circular transition award at this year’s Reuters Responsible Business Awards.

The award is an annual event that has been taking place since 2009 to acknowledge excellent sustainability business strategies.

Samsung Electronics announced the program this January at influential Las Vegas tech show CES 2021.

The program repurposes used smartphones through the SmartThings app as IoT devices that can be used as child care or pet care monitors.

Judges commented that Samsung’s upcycling solution is “A simple initiative with a basic idea, which helps shift the mindset on the value of old phones. A genuine closed loop versus recycling of e-waste with an innovative twist.”

Kim Sung-koo, the Vice President of the Sustainability Management Office, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics said “Samsung is dedicated to finding new, innovative ways to minimize global e-waste”.

“We hope our efforts will serve as a blueprint for a more sustainable and prosperous future for all” he added.

By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114