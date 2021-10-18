Samsung’s used phone upcycling program wins global award

Samsung Electronics repurposed an old Galaxy S9 to control home lighting autonomously (Samsung Electronics)
The used phone upcycling program of Samsung Electronics has been chosen as an exemplary case of responsible business management.
According to the mobile industry on Monday, the South Korean tech giant’s “Galaxy Upcycling at Home” program received the circular transition award at this year’s Reuters Responsible Business Awards.
The award is an annual event that has been taking place since 2009 to acknowledge excellent sustainability business strategies.
Samsung Electronics announced the program this January at influential Las Vegas tech show CES 2021.
The program repurposes used smartphones through the SmartThings app as IoT devices that can be used as child care or pet care monitors.
Judges commented that Samsung’s upcycling solution is “A simple initiative with a basic idea, which helps shift the mindset on the value of old phones. A genuine closed loop versus recycling of e-waste with an innovative twist.”
Kim Sung-koo, the Vice President of the Sustainability Management Office, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics said “Samsung is dedicated to finding new, innovative ways to minimize global e-waste”.
“We hope our efforts will serve as a blueprint for a more sustainable and prosperous future for all” he added.
By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com
)