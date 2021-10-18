 Back To Top
Business

Paris Baguette franchise to launch in Indonesia

By Kang Jae-eun
Published : Oct 18, 2021 - 14:07       Updated : Oct 18, 2021 - 14:12
The logos of SPC Group and its Indonesian partner, Erajaya Group. (SPC Group)
SPC Group’s bakery chain Paris Baguette will enter Indonesia, opening its first franchise store in Jakarta next month, it said Monday.

According to the South Korean food and bakery maker, it has has set up a joint venture with Indonesia’s Erajaya Group for the purpose.

The joint entity will operate Paris Baguette bakeries in Indonesia. Following the November opening of the first store in the capital, more Paris Baguette stores will be added in major cities like Bali and Medan, SPC Group said.

Erajaya is Indonesia’s leading distributor and retailer of mobile phones. The Southeast Asian conglomerate also operates other consumer retail businesses such as discount stores, restaurants and stores of Korean cosmetics brand The Face Shop.

Indonesia is SPC’s seventh market. The group operates some 430 Paris Baguette stores around the globe including in the United States, France, China, Singapore and Vietnam.

SPC Group hopes its Indonesian presence could help it make inroads into the Middle East, as the country has a large Muslim population.

“We will accelerate growth in Southeast Asia along with our existing businesses in Singapore, Vietnam and Cambodia. The company will build a local factory in Malaysia soon to expedite our global business,” an official from SPC said.

By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com)
