Tottenham’s Son Heung-min promotes Korean tourism

A screenshot of the Korea Tourism Organization’s “This is my Korea. What’s yours?” starring Son Heung-min (KTO)

A video starring soccer player Son Heung-min was released Monday, showing various tourism destinations inKorea.



The Korean Tourism Organization and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism appointed the Tottenham Hotspur striker as an honorary culture ambassador in July, with a view to promote travel to Korea in Europe, where Song has numerous fans.



Under the slogan of “This is my Korea. What’s yours?,” the 80-second video presents Korea with seven different keywords -- passionate, fast, creative, smart, fun, lovable and spectacular -- which are closely associated with Son’s personality and the unique charms of Korea, according to the KTO.





Narrated by Son, the clip introduces must-visit tourist attractions, including Seongsan Ilchulbong peak, Boseong green tea field, bamboo forest Juknokwon, Silla-period astronomical observatory Cheomseongdae, The main gate in front of Gyeongbok Palace and more.



According to the organization, promotional advertisements featuring Son is also put up on double-decker buses in Britain. The KTO plans to launch an online event “Sonny’s Pick” to introduce Korean tourist attractions recommended by Son.



“Son Heung-min, a soccer player who plays in the Premier League, being watched by more than 600 million viewers, will effectively raise awareness of Korean tourism among overseas visitors, including soccer fans,” the KTO’s executive director Zhu Sang-yong said in a press release Sunday.



With an attempt to draw more foreign tourists in the post-pandemic era, the organization plans to focus the tourism promotion in Europe, where international travels have gradually resumed.



