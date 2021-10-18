 Back To Top
Business

Samsung Heavy wins $1.7b order for 7 shuttle tankers

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 18, 2021 - 11:44       Updated : Oct 18, 2021 - 11:44
This photo shows a shuttle tanker built by the shipbuilder. (Samsung Heavy Industries Co.)
This photo shows a shuttle tanker built by the shipbuilder. (Samsung Heavy Industries Co.)
Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Monday that it has signed a $1.7 billion order to provide design, parts and blocks for seven shuttle tankers.

Under the deal with a company in Eurasia, Samsung Heavy Industries will supply design, parts and blocks for the vessels by January, 2027, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Shuttle tankers refer to oil tankers plying between offshore oilfields and oil plants on land to transport crude.

With the latest order, the shipbuilder has won a combined $10.3 billion orders so far this year, surpassing its order target of $9.1 by 13 percent, it said. (Yonhap)
