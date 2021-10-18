Samsung Heavy wins $1.7b order for 7 shuttle tankers

This photo shows a shuttle tanker built by the shipbuilder. (Samsung Heavy Industries Co.)

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Monday that it has signed a $1.7 billion order to provide design, parts and blocks for seven shuttle tankers.



Under the deal with a company in Eurasia, Samsung Heavy Industries will supply design, parts and blocks for the vessels by January, 2027, the company said in a regulatory filing.



Shuttle tankers refer to oil tankers plying between offshore oilfields and oil plants on land to transport crude.



With the latest order, the shipbuilder has won a combined $10.3 billion orders so far this year, surpassing its order target of $9.1 by 13 percent, it said. (Yonhap)