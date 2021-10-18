 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

S. Korea to actively respond to US info-sharing request on chipmakers: minister

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 18, 2021 - 09:32       Updated : Oct 18, 2021 - 09:32

photo, taken on Monday, shows Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki presiding over a governmet meeting on the economy and security in Seoul. (Yonhap)
photo, taken on Monday, shows Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki presiding over a governmet meeting on the economy and security in Seoul. (Yonhap)
South Korean Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Monday the country plans to closely cooperate with local chipmakers to respond to the US' latest request for them to share information on their supply chains.

The US Department of Commerce has recently asked global chipmakers, including Samsung Electronics Co., to share information on inventories, demand and other details by Nov. 8 to "help improve trust and transparency within the supply chain." The request spawned concerns about the leak of chipmakers' major trade secrets.

Hong said at a ministerial meeting on the economy and security that the government will strengthen its cooperation with local chipmakers to tackle the matter.

"There is a need to deal with the issue by taking into account companies' sensitive information, the government's support measures to ease corporate burdens, and cooperation between Korea and the US," Hong said.

The minister relayed South Korean chipmakers' concerns about Washington's request during his meeting with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Washington, D.C. last week. It remains unclear how Yellen responded to the chipmakers' concerns.

Samsung Electronics and SK hynix Inc. have said they have nothing to say about the US' request, adding that they need to review the issue. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114