Son Heung-min scores for Tottenham, quells COVID-19 speculation

In this Associated Press photo, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates his club's 3-2 victory over Newcastle United in their Premier League match at St. James' Park in Newcastle, England, on Sunday. (AP-Yonhap)

After being subject to rumors about a possible COVID-19 infection over the weekend, Son Heung-min scored for Tottenham Hotspur in their latest victory.



The South Korean star netted his team-leading fourth goal of the Premier League season in their 3-2 win over Newcastle United at St. James' Park in Newcastle, England, on Sunday (local time).



Son is tied for fifth overall in the league in goals, three behind co-leaders, Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Jamie Vardy of Leicester City.



Son's goal was set up by his sidekick Harry Kane, the 35th time the duo has combined for a goal in the Premier League. They are now one shy of matching the all-time mark held by the former Chelsea teammates Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba.



With their second straight victory, Tottenham climbed to fifth in the league tables with 15 points, four back of the league-leading Chelsea.



Reports out of England said Friday that two Tottenham players had tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from international duty, and Son reportedly had been one of the infected players. The club never officially commented on Son's health condition. But moments before Sunday's kickoff, Tottenham said two of their players had returned false positive tests but declined to disclose their names, citing medical confidentiality.



Son, a longtime South Korean captain, had been with the national team for two World Cup qualifying matches, first at home against Syria on Oct. 7 and then against Iran in Tehran five days later. The Korea Football Association said Saturday that Son had tested negative twice in Iran before flying back to London.



The match was suspended for about 25 minutes just before halftime, with Tottenham nursing a 2-1 lead, after a fan collapsed with an apparent heart attack.



Soon after the play resumed, Son extended Spurs' lead, converting a low cross from Kane into the gaping net.



Eric Dier had an own goal in the 89th minute that cut into Tottenham's lead, but the visitors held on for the victory. (Yonhap)