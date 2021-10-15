 Back To Top
Business

Daewoo Shipbuilding wins W640.8b order for 4 container carriers

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 15, 2021 - 15:24       Updated : Oct 15, 2021 - 15:24
(Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.)
(Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.)
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Friday that it has signed a 640.8 billion won ($542 million) deal to build four container carriers.

Under the deal with a European country, DSME will deliver the vessels by November 2024, it said in a regulatory filing.

In the first nine months, DSME posted $8.04 billion in new orders, surpassing its annual order target of $7.7 billion won.

It is the first time for the company to achieve its annual order target since 2014, when the company won new orders worth $14.9 billion, DSME said. (Yonhap)
