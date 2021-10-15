Daewoo Shipbuilding wins W640.8b order for 4 container carriers

(Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.)

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Friday that it has signed a 640.8 billion won ($542 million) deal to build four container carriers.



Under the deal with a European country, DSME will deliver the vessels by November 2024, it said in a regulatory filing.



In the first nine months, DSME posted $8.04 billion in new orders, surpassing its annual order target of $7.7 billion won.



It is the first time for the company to achieve its annual order target since 2014, when the company won new orders worth $14.9 billion, DSME said. (Yonhap)