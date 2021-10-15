LG Electronics launches tiium, a smart plant growing device for home gardeners

Models pose with LG Electronics’ new plant-growing device, LG tiium. (LG Electronics)

Using various technologies from its home appliances, LG Electronics launched a smart plant germinator Thursday to help people with black thumbs grow plants and flowers indoors.



“While many South Koreans attempt to grow their own plants at home these days, more than 60 percent have expressed difficulty in keeping them alive. LG tiium was launched to resolve this pain point prevalent among consumers,” said Sprout Company CEO Shin Sang-yoon at the media event Thursday. Sprout Company is part of LG Electronics.



“Customers can add some green to their interior by growing flowers of their choice and even use them for cooking. We hope LG tiium can provide a new lifestyle,” he added.



According to company officials, tiium is basically an aquafarming system that provides an optimal environment for plants to grow. Plants grow in foam instead of soil in tiium’s two compartments.



The product uses various technologies already applied to LG’s home appliances to automatically adjust the light, temperature and water supply. It emulates natural changes in sunlight using the temperature-regulating technology from LG Dios refrigerators. Plants are watered eight times a day using the water supply technology from the group’s Puricare water purifiers.





LG Electronics’ tiium plant grower is displayed at a press event in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, Thursday. (The Korea Herald/Kang Jae-eun)