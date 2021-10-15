President Moon Jae-in gets Pfizer booster shot

President Moon Jae-in receives a COVID-19 booster shot at the COVID-19 Central Vaccination Center, within the National Medical Center, in Seoul on Friday.(Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook received COVID-19 booster shots Friday, 168 days after receiving their second vaccinations.
Moon received the AstraZeneca vaccine March 23 and April 30, and his booster shot was from Pfizer.
Starting Tuesday, the government began additional vaccinations for workers at COVID-19 treatment hospitals, who were vaccinated six months ago. They will get boosters from Pfizer through Oct. 30.
Alongside medical workers, older adults and those who leave the country can receive additional vaccinations.
President Moon got a booster because he is set to travel abroad at the end of this month. Others accompanying him are also scheduled to receive booster shots.
Currently, booster shots are only administered at vaccination centers and consigned medical institutions.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)