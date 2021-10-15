 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

S. Korean, US diplomats discuss follow-up measures on summit agreement

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 15, 2021 - 11:39       Updated : Oct 15, 2021 - 11:39
Ko Yun-ju (L), the South Korean foreign ministry's director general for North American affairs, and Mark Lambert, US deputy assistant secretary of state for Japan and South Korea, pose for a photo after the third Bilateral Policy Dialogue (BPD) in Hawaii on Thursday, in this photo released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Ko Yun-ju (L), the South Korean foreign ministry's director general for North American affairs, and Mark Lambert, US deputy assistant secretary of state for Japan and South Korea, pose for a photo after the third Bilateral Policy Dialogue (BPD) in Hawaii on Thursday, in this photo released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
South Korea and the United States held working-level diplomatic talks in Hawaii to review progress in the implementation of their latest summit agreement, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.

Ko Yun-ju, the ministry's director general for North American affairs, and Mark Lambert, US deputy assistant secretary of state for Japan and South Korea, attended the third Bilateral Policy Dialogue (BPD) held on Thursday (local time), the ministry said.

The two sides discussed pending diplomatic and security issues, including progress in follow-up measures to the White House summit deal between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Joe Biden in May.

The leaders reaffirmed a commitment to joint efforts for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the handling of such issues as climate, global health and emerging technologies.

Earlier this week, South Korea's top national security adviser Suh Hoon met with his US counterpart Jake Sullivan in Washington to explore ways to reengage with North Korea.

The BPD was first launched in March and the second session was held in Seoul in June. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114