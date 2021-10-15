Social distancing rules to be extended for two weeks: PM

Passengers check in at Gimpo Airport in Seoul on Friday.(Yonhap)
The current social distancing rules will be extended for another two weeks, with some easing of the restrictions, officials said Friday.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday, “We would like to take a step closer to daily recovery while reducing the risk of infection by easing quarantine rules centered on those who have been vaccinated.”
Starting next week, up to eight people will be able to gather in the Greater Seoul area, regardless of time, as long as four are fully vaccinated. Greater Seoul -- comprising Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province -- is where the toughest level of distancing is in place.
In other regions, where Level 3 distancing rules are in effect, up to 10 people will be allowed to gather as long as two are fully vaccinated.
The government also decided to apply the relaxed distancing measures to all multiuse facilities from next week, beyond restaurants and cafes. This means that meetings of up to eight people in the Greater Seoul area and up to 10 people in other areas will be possible at all facilities.
“It is still too early to be relieved as we should watch the repercussions from the Hangeul Day holiday and upcoming autumn foliage season,” Kim said.
“But the number of confirmed patients, which has soared since the Chuseok holiday, has gradually decreased recently.”
He said, “As early as next week, 70 percent of the entire population will be inoculated. We hope these will be the last social distancing rules so that we can start a phased recovery of our daily lives in November.”
