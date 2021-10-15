 Back To Top
National

President Moon, first lady receive COVID-19 booster shots

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 15, 2021 - 09:31       Updated : Oct 15, 2021 - 09:31
President Moon Jae-in (L) receives a COVID-19 booster shot on Friday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook on Friday both received a COVID-19 booster shot, in line with a guidance from health authorities, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) began administering booster shots earlier this week for people aged 60 and older as well as medical workers, as part of the nation's strategy to ensure maximum protection for the public.

Moon and Kim qualified for a third shot of COVID-19 vaccine under the guidance.

Moon received AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccines in March and April, and the third shot was Pfizer.

So far, about 78 percent of the nation's population have received their first shots of COVID-19 vaccines and the number of fully vaccinated people stood at 31.62 million, or 61.6 percent.

The fully vaccinated rate is expected to reach over 70 percent of the population at the end of this month, which has been considered a precondition for the gradual plan to put daily life back on track. (Yonhap)
