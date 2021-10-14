S. Korean, U.S. diplomats to hold working-level talks on summit agreement

This illustrated image shows talks between South Korea and the United States. (Yonhap)





South Korea and the US will hold working-level diplomatic talks this week in Hawaii to review progress in the implementation of their latest summit agreement, according to an official at Seoul‘s foreign ministry Thursday.



Ko Yun-ju, the ministry’s director general for North American affairs, and Mark Lambert, U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state for Japan and South Korea, will attend the allies‘ third Bilateral Policy Dialogue (BPD) slated for Thursday (local time).



The two sides plan to discuss pending diplomatic and security issues, including progress in follow-up measures to the White House summit deal between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden in May.



The leaders reaffirmed a commitment to joint efforts for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the handling of such issues as climate, global health and emerging technologies.



Earlier this week, South Korea’s top national security adviser Suh Hoon met with his U.S. counterpart Jake Sullivan in Washington.



The BPD was first launched in March and the second session was held in Seoul in June. (Yonhap)