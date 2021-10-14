S. Korea aims to swiftly reopen talks with N. Korea: NSC

South Korea's National Security Director Suh Hoon (L) poses for a photo with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan during their meeting in Washington on Oct. 12, 2021, in this photo released by the South Korean Embassy in the U.S. capital. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)





Top security officials held a regular National Security Council meeting Thursday and discussed ways of swiftly reopening stalled dialogue with North Korea, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said.



The meeting came after Suh Hoon, the nation‘s top security adviser, held talks with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington earlier this week and they reaffirmed their commitment to engaging with North Korea.



The participants agreed to work closely together with related countries to reopen talks with the North in the wake of Pyongyang’s recent restoration of cross-border communications early this month after a near two-month suspension, the office said. (Yonhap)

