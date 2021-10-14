[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Lisa to collaborate with DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion

(Credit: DJ Snake Instagram)



Lisa of Blackpink will team up with DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion and Ozuna, announced the French-Algerian producer/DJ via his Instagram on Friday.



He shared a 30-second teaser that showed number plates -- with the names of the singers and himself -- on black cars and said “Coming Soon.” Label YG Entertainment confirmed the news.



Lisa left for Paris on Oct. 4 and is currently in France, reportedly working on the project and shooting a music video. She is due back on Oct. 19.



There were complaints from some fans who were wondering why she did not appear in fashion events in the French capital unlike other members who attended those hosted by the brands for which they represent. Lisa is the brand ambassador for Celine, as well as Italian jewelry house Bulgari, as are Jennie, Jisoo and Rose for Chanel, Dior and Saint Laurent, respectively.



The idol dropped her first solo music “LaLisa” in September and the song topped iTunes top songs chart in 72 regions. Accompanying video logged 73.6 million views on YouTube on the first day, setting a Guinness World Record.



Jo Yuri’s solo debut a success





(Credit: WakeOne Entertainment)



Jo Yuri, formerly of disbanded IZ*ONE, sold over 75,000 copies of her solo debut single “Glassy,” according to agency WakeOne Entertainment Friday.



The album came out on Oct. 7 and the sales record is the ninth best among the albums released by a female solo musician in Korea.



Jo held a media showcase on the day of release and the music video for the same-titled main track gathered more than 7.5 million views so far.



“When first preparing for the solo music, I was nervous and doubted if I could make it,” she confided in a radio show on Friday. Kwon Eunbi, who was the first of the bandmates to debut as a solo singer, gave her advice and acknowledged that it would not be easy.



“I was braced for the worst-case scenario but it turned out to be better than I thought,” she said laughing, adding that the support from other members helped her feel ready to take the first step on her own.



Astro’s MJ veers into trot genre: report





(Credit: Fantagio Entertainment)



MJ of Astro will debut as a solo musician and try the trot genre, with the help of Mr. Trot sensation YoungTak, according to a local media report on Friday.



He will be the first member of the six-piece act to put out a solo album.

The performer already showed off his affinity, and capability, for the traditional Korean pop genre forming a project trot band with four entertainers including Hui of Pentagon last year in a variety show.



Having YoungTak on his back also would be a big plus as the singer/songwriter has been writing a series of hit songs not only for himself but also for other top six finalists.



MJ’s new music based on semi-trot will be unveiled in November.



Blackswan drops digital single





(Credit: DR Entertainment)