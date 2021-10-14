Korea Herald’s Global Business Forum kicks off

A 12-week forum organized by The Korea Herald, the nation’s largest English newspaper, kicked off Wednesday to offer insights into fast-changing global businesses and markets in the pandemic era.
Billed as “Eurasian Economic & Cultural Forum 2021,” the series brings diplomats, CEOs and experts from Europe and Asia together to build ideas for cultural and business transformations, and to seek collaborations for shared interests and goals.
The forum, in its first year, features key figures taking the lead in the region’s industrial, cultural and political transitions, according to organizers.
The list of speakers includes Song Young-gil, leader of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, Lee Jun-seok, leader of the main opposition People Power Party, Kakao Bank CEO Yun Ho-young, Mirae Asset Securities Executive Vice Chairman Choi Hyun-man and Meritz Asset Management CEO John Lee. Lee Kwang-hyung, president of Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, and Lee Nam-sik, president of Seoul Institute of the Arts, are also invited as speakers, they said.
“The forum aims to build a win-win network of Korean leaders pursuing changes and innovation in the world. I hope the forum to become a venue where you can share knowledge and wisdom so that we can wisely overcome the current crisis and build a better future,” said Jung Won-ju, chairman of the Herald Corp., to which The Korea Herald belongs.
This year’s forum is designed to offer insights into Eurasia and the region’s potential for growth, said Choi Jin-young, CEO of The Korea Herald.
“Eurasia has tremendous growth potential, accounting for 65 percent of the world’s population and 75 percent of energy resources. Through the forum, The Korea Herald will take the lead in presenting and sharing the global economic and cultural agenda, establishing itself as the nation’s most prestigious global dialogue organization,” he said.
Foreign envoys also delivered congratulations for the launch of the forum and vowed their support in building the regional network of Eurasian leaders.
“This forum is an important step in providing information and ideas in order to establish human networks and information sharing in all fields in Eurasia,” said Bader M. al-Awadi, Kuwait’s ambassador to South Korea who also serves as dean of the Arab Diplomatic Corps here.
Stressing that the ultimate goal of Russia would be creating economic and cultural spaces in Eurasia, Russian Ambassador to South Korea Audrey Kulik suggested integration of national development strategies and multilateral economic projects operating with optimal trade standards that solve large-scale technological problems.
“I am confident that this forum will explore tremendous growth potential of Eurasia and create global network leaders for active economic and human exchanges between the Russia Federation and the Republic of Korea,” Kulik said.
The 12-week course takes place at the Grand Hyatt Seoul every Wednesday evening through the end of the year.
By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com
