[Herald Design Forum 2021] Understanding in technology, people required for future designers: experts

Kim Jong-min, Google’s senior user experience engineer, delivers a presentation at the first roundtable discussion session at the Herald Design Forum on Thursday. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

Future designers should not only have design skills, but also should be versatile in programming and have a deep understanding of people, top experts in the field of industrial and product design said Thursday.



Kim Jong-min, Google’s senior user experience engineer, suggested designers pursue their paths as generalists amid the fast-changing information technology environment.



“In line with technology development, companies want talented workers. They thought it was nearly impossible to recruit workers who are good at both designing and developing programs, but that perception is changing. People can handle both coding and designing are expected to be discovered soon,” the veteran engineer said at the first roundtable discussion session at the Herald Design Forum held in Seoul.



Kim introduced Leon Sans, a geometric sans-serif typeface that he made with code in 2019, as an example.



He designed the font and developed code for it as an interactive developer and designer. He encouraged designers to no focus on a single thing and instead take a wide-scope approach to their work.



Google and YouTube art director Soh Jeiko said designers also need to question why people are increasingly choosing to use complicated technologies to communicate with others.





Google and YouTube art director Soh Jeiko delivers a presentation at the first roundtable discussion session at the Herald Design Forum on Thursday. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)