Posco chairman picked to lead World Steel Association

Posco Chairman Choi Jeong-woo has been chosen to lead the executive board of directors for the World Steel Association, the South Korean steelmaker said Thursday.
Choi, who is a member of the association’s executive committee, was appointed to lead the entity along with two other board members, during the annual conference held online on Wednesday, Posco said.
The World Steel Association is one of the largest industry associations in the world, representing global steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. Members represent around 85% of global steel production, according to worldsteel.
The three newly-appointed executive directors will switch their positions as chairman and vice chairman in the three-year tenure.
Choi will serve as the vice chairman of the association until October 2022, and then become the chairman the following year. He would switch to vice chairman during the third year, Posco explained.
For the first year, Sajjan Jindal, from India’s JSW Steel will serve as the chaiman, and Yu Yong from Hebei Iron & Steel Group based in China, will be co-vice chairman with Choi.
Posco said Choi has garnered overwhelming support from member firms for his consistent efforts in the association.
Under Choi’s leadership, Posco hosted the world’s first forum on decarbonizing steelmaking using hydrogen, Hydrogen Iron & Steel Making Forum 2021, in Seoul, earlier in the month. Choi has also served as the chief for an expert task force and a consultative body to promote construction steel products, within the association, Posco said.
Posco also won two awards at the 12th Steelie Awards announced at the online meeting on Wednesday, Posco said.
Worldsteel launched the Steelie Awards in 2010 to recognize member companies for their contribution to the steel industry over a one-year period in a series of categories impacting the industry.
Posco won the Innovation of the Year award, for the world’s first development of the roll stamping technologies for automotive giga steel.
The company also received an award for Excellence in Communications. It was recognized for Park1538, a cultural space showcasing innovative technology and the ultimate beauty of steel in both online and offline programs, the company said.
Park1538, located near the Posco headquarters in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, is an outdoor park with exhibition spaces and history museums. More than 15,000 people visited Park1538 in its first 6 months, Posco added.
