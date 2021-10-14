Disney+ to expand partnership with Korean content creators

Disney+ CEO Oh Sang-ho speaks during an online press conference held Thursday. (Walt Disney Company Korea)

With the global success of Korean content such as Netflix’s “Squid Game,” streaming companies are expressing heightened interest in working with content creators here.



Disney+, which will launch its streaming platform service in Korea on Nov. 12, also said it is ready to expand its partnership with Korean content makers.



“Disney is a global entertainment company that has been playing an important role in many regional markets including Korea. Based on this experience, we will connect our content capabilities with Korean creators to provide a variety of local content, and also to grow together,” Disney+ CEO Oh Sang-ho said during an online press conference held Thursday.



Although the company declined to divulge how much it will invest in the Korean content market, Jay Trinidad, general manager of the direct-to-consumer division in the Asia-Pacific region at Disney, emphasized that the company has plans to spend a “large” amount.



“Disney is a content company. We are a company of storytelling. It’s our strength. It’s what we do. You can see that in our world-class content that we invest all over the world,” he said. “We will use that philosophy here in Korea. We’ll be investing heavily in local content in this market.”



Trinidad also shared his views on what sets Korean-made content apart from others.



“I would say three things really stand out when I think of the Korean content and why it’s part of our strategy here at Disney,” he said. “I think the first one is a global appeal. I don’t think we need to talk about this too much. For us, it’s very interesting that Korean content obviously appeals in Korea, but it appeals very broadly across the Asia Pacific, especially in Southeast Asia, and it appeals globally.”



The second strength of Korean content, he said, is the high production value.



“I think different markets are in different stages of maturity of their ability to produce great content and top-of-the world class production values are being produced here,” he added.



The third advantage is its creativity, he said.



“‘Parasite’ for example, receiving the (Oscar) award -- one of my personal favorites -- you can tell that it’s not just us but the world is seeing the level of creativity,” he said. “The shows that are produced, the storylines, the writers, everything about the content is extremely creative.”



Jay Trinidad, general manager of the direct-to-consumer division in the Asia-Pacific region at Disney, speaks about regional content during an online press conference held Thursday. (Walt Disney Company Korea)