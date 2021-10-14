Food and coffee brands offer Halloween specials

Product image of Orion’s Halloween Chocolate Pie. (Orion)



Although normally celebrated at bars and clubs in South Korea, Halloween this year may look a little different as the pandemic puts paid to nights out partying.



The retail industry is coming up with creative Halloween-themed treats and drinks to capture customers planning to celebrate at home.



South Korean confectionery maker Orion dressed its signature Choco Pie in a Halloween costume this year. It launched a limited edition “Halloween Choco Pie,” using traditional flavors of Halloween sweets.



“We developed the product for customers who wanted to throw an at-home Halloween party,” explained an official from the company.



The new version improved the traditional marshmallow sandwich with pumpkin flavored biscuits, corn flavored cream and a pumpkin flavored chocolate glaze.



Not to be outdone, burger chain McDonalds relaunched the 1955 Smoky Double Bacon Burger for Halloween, which is a meaty version of its classic 1955 Burger. The menu is available until Oct. 27.



To add the Halloween vibe, McDonalds will serve all food and drinks in cups and paper bags with spooky illustrations until Oct. 31, the Halloween day. Customers who purchase a 1955 Burger set can get a special coaster decorated with Halloween symbols.



Some flagship McDonalds stores will adorn spine-chilling decor for people unable to party this year, the company said.



“We came up with events like special foods, goods and decorations to satisfy all senses of our customers so they can make special memories celebrating Halloween at McDonalds stores,” an official from the company said.





The Vanilla Mummy Frappuccino from Starbucks. (Starbucks Korea)