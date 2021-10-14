 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

BOK to join move for setting global standards for stablecoin

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Oct 14, 2021 - 15:24       Updated : Oct 14, 2021 - 15:59
Bank of Korea headquarters in central Seoul (Yonhap)
Bank of Korea headquarters in central Seoul (Yonhap)
South Korea’s central bank said Thursday it has decided to join a global movement of financial regulators to set up standards for stablecoins, saying it would adopt the rules to the local market once they are introduced.

Stablecoins are a form of cryptocurrency designed to have a stable value tied to traditional government-backed currencies, or to a commodity such as gold, to dodge the volatilities that bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have.

The Bank of Korea’s announcement comes as a response to the global financial regulators’ recent invitation for comments on their new consultation report that states current standards for major clearing, settlement and payments services should also be applied to stablecoins. If the proposal materializes, then stablecoin operators would be required to establish legal entities and heed to the same safeguards as their more traditional rivals in payments.

The report was drawn up by the International Organization of Securities Commissions and the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures under the Bank of International Settlements. After the consultations and comment period wraps up in December, the regulators plan to take final steps towards establishing the rules, the BOK noted.

The BOK highlighted its active participation in setting up the cornerstones for creating stablecoin regulations.

“It is likely that the global report would turn into a global standard and the Korean market would adopt the same rules as the standard for the stablecoin system,” the BOK said.

The concerns over a lack of regulation over stablecoin was fueled after Facebook sought in 2019 to roll out its own stablecoin Diem, known as Libra at the time. Diem now plans to launch a US dollar stablecoin after scaling down from its initial plan to back its coins with a “mixed currency basket.”

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114