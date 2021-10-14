 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Opposition lawmaker referred to prosecution on bribery charges

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 14, 2021 - 14:18       Updated : Oct 14, 2021 - 14:18
Rep. Jung Chan-min speaks during a plenary session at the National Assembly in Seoul on Sept. 29, 2021, before a vote on a motion on his arrest. (Yonhap)
Rep. Jung Chan-min speaks during a plenary session at the National Assembly in Seoul on Sept. 29, 2021, before a vote on a motion on his arrest. (Yonhap)
SUWON -- Police referred Rep. Jung Chan-min of the main opposition People Power Party to the prosecution Thursday on charges of taking bribes from a construction company when he was mayor of Yongin, south of Seoul.

Jung was arrested last week on suspicions of accepting 460 million won ($387,000) worth of bribes by receiving discounts on plots of land purchased by his family and friends from the construction company in exchange for business favors.

Jung allegedly promised to help the company with permits and licenses in connection with a 2014 project to build homes in the Bora-dong area of Yongin. Jung's elder brother and others purchased land in the area from the company at lower prices, according to police.

The head of the company was also referred to the prosecution on charges of offering bribes.

Prosecutors plan to question Jung further before indicting him. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114