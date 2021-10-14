Opposition lawmaker referred to prosecution on bribery charges

Rep. Jung Chan-min speaks during a plenary session at the National Assembly in Seoul on Sept. 29, 2021, before a vote on a motion on his arrest. (Yonhap)

SUWON -- Police referred Rep. Jung Chan-min of the main opposition People Power Party to the prosecution Thursday on charges of taking bribes from a construction company when he was mayor of Yongin, south of Seoul.



Jung was arrested last week on suspicions of accepting 460 million won ($387,000) worth of bribes by receiving discounts on plots of land purchased by his family and friends from the construction company in exchange for business favors.



Jung allegedly promised to help the company with permits and licenses in connection with a 2014 project to build homes in the Bora-dong area of Yongin. Jung's elder brother and others purchased land in the area from the company at lower prices, according to police.



The head of the company was also referred to the prosecution on charges of offering bribes.



Prosecutors plan to question Jung further before indicting him. (Yonhap)