[Herald Interview] Korean Pavilion will ‘ring a bell’ at next year’s Venice Biennale: Lee Young-chul

Lee Young-chul speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald on Sept. 29 at his residence in Incheon. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

When Lee Young-chul, an art professor at Kaywon University of Art & Design, proposed to direct the Korean Pavilion for the next year’s Venice Biennale, he felt like the Korean Pavilion should “ring a bell” at the biennale after the world has been going through the pandemic turmoil.



The idea came to him while he was arranging his bookshelves and reencountered the book “La Citta del Sole (The City of the Sun),” by Tommaso Campanella (1568-1639), who was an Italian monk, philosopher, poet and astrologer in the late Renaissance. While he was imprisoned for heresy, Campanella completed the book suggesting a utopian city of shared prosperity and wealth where everyone is treated equally.



“The line he wrote in the book struck me that goes, ‘he is the sound of a bell that announces the new dawn.’ I was like ‘that is it!’ and thought we should strike a bell that shows the new world coming after the pandemic,” Lee said in an interview with The Korea Herald on Sept. 29. “This is a time when we have to dream a new world. We have been hurt by materialism, and the pandemic that came upon us that made things worse.”



Lee, 64, has been a renowned curator since the 1990s, leading numerous large-scale exhibitions as the artistic director at the Asia Culture Center from 2013 to 2015 and as curator for the second Gwangju Biennale in 1997. He was the inaugural director of the Nam June Paik Art Center in Gyeonggi Province.



Lee, who describes himself as a challenge-taker and daring personality, showed confidence in his team embodying the idea he wanted to deliver. He will actually offer a sound of a ringing bell created in a unique way. Lee is working with installation artist Kim Yun-chul, who is also an electroacoustic music composer and has explored magnetohydrodynamics, the study of the dynamics of electrically conducting fluids which is a totally new field of art, Lee added.



“We will use sea water from Venice. The sound will be played by microscopic agents, not by humans nor electricity. The sound will never be like an actual bell, but more like coming from a very deep ocean. I want people to feel intuitively and think freely in the space,” he said.





Korean Pavilion at the Venice Biennale (Arts Council Korea)