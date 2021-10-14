[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul opens ‘Tea Kaiseki’ promotion



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul’s Japanese restaurant Tamayura, is presenting the Tea Kaiseki promotion, combining fine Japanese tea tasting with authentic kaiseki cuisine in a private setting.

The Tea Bar at Tamayura features a refined ambience and sophisticated music curation, enhanced by natural aromas of brewing and roasting tea leaves to create a serene atmosphere to guests.

The nine-course menu begins with premium green tea, followed by a series of fresh seafood and meat cuisines.

The promotion is available every Monday at 6 p.m. by advance reservation only, and for a maximum of six guests. Tea Kaiseki promotion is priced at 250,000 won per person.

Reservations can be made at (02) 6282-6267.



Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents ‘Winter Collection’



Fairmont Ambassador Seoul’s “Winter Collection” package provides a 27-hour stay on weekdays only, including a night in a Deluxe Room, breakfast for two, and 48,000 won worth of vouchers for the hotel’s rooftop bar M29.

The buffet restaurant, Spectrum, is an all-day dining option, where you can enjoy a great variety of cuisines from the East and the West. Through the open kitchen, guests can always check out the chefs’ cooking.

The M29 bar is located on the top floor of Fairmont Ambassador Seoul, offering drinks against the backdrop of a Seoul night view.

The price starts at 319,000 won and reservation is available through Kakao Makers until Oct. 18, and the date of the stay can be chosen between Oct. 22 to Feb. 28, next year. For inquires, call (02) 3395-6000.



Gravity Seoul Pangyo, Autograph Collection, offers ‘Wine Delight’ package



A special wine promotion at Gravity Seoul Pangyo, Autograph Collection, is offered for guests wanting to freely enjoy the evening hours after work over a good choice of wine, and a night’s stay.

At the hotel’s lounge bar, Zerovity, the sommelier picks two types of sparkling wines, one red wine, one rose wine for unlimited servings to guests using the promotion.

As a side dish, guests can choose from a dish of calamari or chicken wings.

After drink at the bar, a wood toned Business Deluxe Room is offered for the night with comfortable bedding.

The promotion carries on until Oct. 31, with price starting at 178,000 won. Reservations can be made at (031) 539-4800.



Josun Palace Hotel in Seoul Gangnam presents ‘Night Out with My Pet 2’ Package



A second season of the Josun Palace Hotel in Seoul Gangnam’s signature pet package is being launched, packed with upgraded pet-tailored benefits. Guests signing up for the package can choose between Masters room or Masters Suite room options with their animal companions by utilizing a variety of pet items thoughtfully prepared at each guest room. Pet bowls, dishes and bath items for pets are prepared in the room, while F&B credits for in-room dining with pets are presented.

In addition, discount coupons for Molly’s pet shop and My Dog’s beef cube steak coupons are provided as complimentary gifts.

The price for the package starts at 550,000 won for a Master room with costs adding up after one pet. Up to two pets are allowed to stay per guest room. The promotion continues through Dec. 31.

For inquiries, call (02) 727-7400.

