 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Korea Arts Group hosts ‘the color of your mind’ multicultural concert

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Oct 14, 2021 - 13:11       Updated : Oct 14, 2021 - 14:28
Poster for “Woollim V - The Color of Your Mind” (Korea Arts Group)
Poster for “Woollim V - The Color of Your Mind” (Korea Arts Group)
Korea Arts Group hosted a multicultural concert named “Woollim V – The Color of Your Mind” at Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul on Tuesday.

The concert, sponsored by Seoul Metropolitan Government and The Korea Herald, was a part of a private festival in Seoul to support multicultural artists and art groups.

According to the organizers, the concert hoped to send the message that people all over the world recognize each other‘s differences in religion, language, race and culture, and break walls of stereotypes and discrimination.

The concert included the performances of JTBC’s phantom singer Baritone Soko, soprano Katrina Krumpane, and classical guitarist Bae Jang-heum, electronic valve instrument player Evi Alex Volkov, gugak singer Park Ae-ri and poppin’ dancer Nam Hyun-joon.

Created by artistic director Ha Man-taek, music director Rose Song, conductor Carlo Palleschi and director Hyo-Seok Lee, ‘Woollim V – The Color of your Mind“ connected with audiences from 150 countries around the world through YouTube and bbangya TV.

By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114