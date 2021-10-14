[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Have a Nice Day Festival
The Have a Nice Day Festival will take place Oct. 23-24 at Samsung Hall at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.
Every year since 2015, this event has offered a chance for music lovers who are unfamiliar with music festivals to enjoy music in an accessible way.
This year’s festival consists of two sections, which start at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The lineup includes popular artists such as singer/songwriter Stellar Jang, rock band Soran, indie band Standing Egg, duo MeloMance and rapper Peakboy.
Tickets are available from the Interpark Ticket website, www.globalinterpark.com
Night of Jeonju and Heritage Story
The Night of Jeonju and Heritage Story will take place Oct. 22-23 at Gyeonggijeon Shrine, Jeonju Hanok Village and Jeolla Gamyeong, the provincial government office.
The annual event was to take place in September but had to be postponed due to a COVID-19 surge.
The two-day festival seeks to remember Korea’s cultural heritage and ancestors, and Jeonju is home to many Joseon-era historical sites.
The festival will be held both online and offline. While event admission fees vary, some events require reservations in advance.
Reservations can be made Oct. 11-15, and more information can be found at www.jeonjunight.com
Seoul International Dance Festival
The Seoul International Dance Festival is scheduled to kick off Oct. 16 and run through Nov. 14.
Hosted by the Seoul section of CID-UNESCO, the festival has been a pioneer in promoting international exchange among dancers around the globe.
The event seeks to inspire creators and broaden their perspectives while offering splendid performances to the audience.
This year’s Seoul International Dance Festival is to be an online-offline hybrid event. Offline venues include the Main Hall of the Daehakro Art Theater, Seoul Arts Center, Sogang University’s Mary Hall, Shinchon Arts Space and Oil Tank Culture Park.
Admission fees and performance times vary.
More information can be found at www.sidance.org
Incheon Open Port Culture Night
Incheon Open Port Culture Night will take place Nov. 5-7 at Incheon’s Open Port Culture District in Jung-gu.
The festival showcases the history and culture of Incheon, South Korea’s first cosmopolitan city. Managed by the Incheon Tourism Organization, the event offers storytelling walking tours, splendid lighting displays and concerts.
Visitors of all ages are welcome to enjoy the festival for free.
More information can be found at www.culturenight.co.kr
Yeoju Ogok Naru Festival
The Yeoju Ogok Naru Festival is to be an online-offline hybrid event Nov. 12-14 at the Yeoju Premium Outlet.
The event seeks to promote agricultural produce, including rice and sweet potatoes, from Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province. Its open markets are ready to greet visitors, who can buy local products at affordable prices.
The Yeoju Sejong Culture Foundation offers concerts, fireworks, “ssireum” (traditional Korean wrestling), tightrope walking and the Korean traditional shamanic ritual “gut.” Performances and programs vary in duration, and visitors of all ages are welcome.
Updates can be found at www.yjogoknaru.or.kr
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
